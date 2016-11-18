SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A preliminary autopsy shows that an Alabama man who died of a gunshot inside Selma’s police station shot himself to death.
Authorities say 21-year-old Rykemp Giles attacked a clerk inside police headquarters after being arrested on a domestic violence charge involving his mother on Nov. 7.
Police say Giles got into a scuffle with an officer and was shot, but that wound wasn’t serious.
Police Chief John Brock tells The Selma Times-Journal (http://bit.ly/2fnXJuQ ) the man then got an officer’s gun and was later found dead in a cell.
District Attorney Michael Jackson confirmed says the autopsy determined Giles shot himself.
An officer and the police clerk suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening.
___
Information from: Times Journal, http://www.selmatimesjournal.com/
