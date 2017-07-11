RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An autopsy shows that a black man killed by a North Carolina state trooper earlier this year was shot in the back.
The autopsy released Monday by the state medical examiner’s office found that 31-year-old Willard Scott was hit once in the lower back and once in the buttock in February in Durham. It says he died from the wounds after massive blood loss.
The Highway Patrol has said the shooting happened after a foot chase and “armed confrontation.” Authorities say a non-police handgun was found at the scene.
The Durham NAACP chapter released a statement saying that Scott’s family is urging prosecutors to consider charging the officer, who is white.
The Department of Public Safety said Trooper Jerimy Mathis was placed on leave while state agents investigate the shooting.