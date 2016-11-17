SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say an autopsy found a man who was fatally shot during a foot chase with a Savannah police officer may have killed himself.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 24-year-old Brandon Christopher Adams died early Wednesday. The GBI said autopsy results showed the fatal injury was “consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.” However, the agency said it’s still investigating the death.
Savannah-Chatham County police say an officer stopped Adams on the street at about 3:30 a.m. and he fled on foot. Police say that during the chase, the officer heard a shot and saw Adams fall, but the officer never fired his gun.
Police recovered a handgun at the scene, but authorities have not said whether it belonged to Adams.
