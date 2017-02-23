LELAND, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a former Marine was legally drunk when he was killed in a shootout with a police officer in North Carolina.

That’s according to an autopsy report released Wednesday in the December death of Brent Quinn. WECT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kQNGp9 ) that the analysis showed Quinn’s blood alcohol content was equivalent to 0.26, more than three times the legal limit.

Prosecutors announced in January that Leland Police Officer Jacob Schwenk was justified in shooting Quinn after responding to a call about an erratic driver. Quinn got out of his car, pulled out a handgun and shot Schwenk in the chest and legs as the officer returned fire.

