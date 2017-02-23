LELAND, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a former Marine was legally drunk when he was killed in a shootout with a police officer in North Carolina.
That’s according to an autopsy report released Wednesday in the December death of Brent Quinn. WECT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kQNGp9 ) that the analysis showed Quinn’s blood alcohol content was equivalent to 0.26, more than three times the legal limit.
Prosecutors announced in January that Leland Police Officer Jacob Schwenk was justified in shooting Quinn after responding to a call about an erratic driver. Quinn got out of his car, pulled out a handgun and shot Schwenk in the chest and legs as the officer returned fire.
___
Most Read Stories
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Seattle cop accused of doing drugs with strip-club dancer, slipping names of crime victims to Q13 anchor
- Five under-the-radar Seahawks who could make runs at a roster spot in 2017
Information from: WECT-TV, http://www.wect.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.