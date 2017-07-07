HOUSTON (AP) — An autopsy shows an armed black man fatally shot last year by two Houston police officers had a bag of pills and PCP, methamphetamine and marijuana in his system.

The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2tRsfYC ) says the autopsy and toxicology report obtained Thursday showed 38-year-old Alva Braziel tested positive for drugs and a body cavity search found a bag of pills.

Nikki Braziel said her husband smoked marijuana and may have used drugs days earlier, but when he was shot in the street he’d only been awake about an hour and was looking for a lost horse. She says that by turning around and around he’d showed “he wasn’t going to harm them.”

A grand jury last week declined to indict the officers, who’d said Braziel pointed the gun at them.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com