SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl was shot as many as 13 times while sleeping at her grandmother’s house in North Carolina.
News outlets cite an autopsy report as showing that the medical examiner found about 20 gunshot wounds on A’yanna Allen’s body, from her toes to her chest. The autopsy noted that the complex nature of the wounds made it difficult to determine exactly how many bullets hit the second-grader.
The report says she also suffered a fractured skull and fractured femur in the Dec. 4 shooting.
A’yanna’s grandmother, Shirley Robinson, was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to her leg.
No suspects have been identified and police have not released a motive for the shootings. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
