MIAMI — The family of a Florida autistic man has filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit over a 2016 police shooting in which the man’s caretaker was wounded.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Miami on behalf of 27-year-old Arnaldo Rios against the city of North Miami and five officers. It says Rios was improperly handcuffed and detained after the incident and includes claims of false imprisonment and battery.

Jonathan Aledda, the North Miami officer who shot and wounded caretaker Charles Kinsey, has pleaded not guilty to attempted manslaughter and other charges. Kinsey was shot in the leg as he lay in the street next to Rios, whom he was trying to coax back to a group home.

Police say they thought Rios had a gun but it was a toy truck.