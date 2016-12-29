PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to charges arising from a string of jewelry store heists across the South.
Abigail Lee Kemp waived her right to trial in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina when she accepted a plea deal Wednesday in Panama City federal court, local news organizations are reporting.
She has already pleaded guilty to conspiring with three men in the robbery of a Panama City Beach jewelry store, the reports say. Arrested last January, she was charged in a string of robberies spanning a 10-month period.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13.
The News Herald (http://bit.ly/2hz4y1U ) reports she faces up to 20 years for each of six counts of interfering with commerce and could face a life sentence for brandishing a firearm during store robberies.
Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com
