COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama woman is charged with stealing at least $38,000 by portraying herself as a terminal cancer patient in a pair of online fundraising schemes.
A statement from the state attorney general’s office says 37-year-old Jennifer Flynn Cataldo of Sterrett is charged with two counts of theft by deception. She was jailed Friday with bond set at $100,000.
Court records aren’t yet available to show whether Cataldo has a lawyer to speak on her behalf.
Cataldo is accused of using two GoFundMe drives to solicit money for medical bills and a family trip to Disney.
While the campaigns portrayed Cataldo as someone with a terminal case of cancer, authorities say an investigation showed that wasn’t true. They say Cataldo acted alone.
This story has been corrected to reflect that the woman’s middle name is Flynn, not Lynn.
