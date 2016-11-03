ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina investigators say a woman who had been reported missing along with her boyfriend in late August was found “chained up like a dog” inside a storage container.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told news outlets that deputies acting on a tip found Kala Brown after hearing her banging on the container from the inside Thursday in the town of Woodruff, 80 miles northwest of the state capital of Columbia.

Wright said Brown had a chain around her neck. He says she told deputies she had been kept in the container for two months and had been fed regularly.

The sheriff said a registered sex offender identified as Todd Christopher Kohlhepp has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Authorities are still searching for Brown’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Charles Carver.