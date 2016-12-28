Share story

The Associated Press

GASTONIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina trooper shot into a car, hitting the driver who was reversing into the officer.

Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell told WSOC-TV that 31-year-old Jeremy Lewis was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital and is expected to recover. Reports say Trooper Christopher Wade also was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Col. Bill Grey says he’s thankful the trooper wasn’t seriously hurt.

The Department of Public Safety says the trooper stopped Lewis for a traffic violation Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia. A release says Wade tried to arrest Lewis after a license plate check showed he was wanted for probation violations, and that’s when Lewis tried to flee, going up an embankment and then reversing.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

The races of the two weren’t immediately known.

