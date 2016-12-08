COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities are searching for an escaped maximum-security inmate who’s suspected of stabbing a police officer.
Dexter Lee of the South Carolina Department of Corrections say 47-year-old Michael Allen Williamson escaped at around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday from McCormick Correctional Institution.
Later that night, Columbia police officials say a female officer responding to a shoplifting call was stabbed inside a Walmart store in Columbia, South Carolina, about 80 miles east of McCormick.
Lee says authorities think Williamson stabbed the officer but are still investigating. Police said in a news release that the officer is recovering from her injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's newest apartments: 'prison cell' with no door for toilet
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- ‘A fairly messy situation’: 2-4 inches of snow could fall Thursday in Seattle area
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
Williamson began serving a life sentence for armed robbery and assault and battery with intent to kill in 1997. Lee says authorities are still investigating how Williamson got out of the prison.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.