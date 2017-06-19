FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A 22-year-old man charged with killing a teenage girl after she and her friends left a mosque Sunday is being held without bail.
Darwin Martinez Torres of Sterling was arraigned Monday in Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. He was ordered held without bond pending a July 19 court appearance.
Police say the girl and her friends were walking back from a McDonald’s in the Sterling area early Sunday when they got into a dispute with a man in a car. Police arrested Torres after a search.
Police said the girl had been participating in overnight activities at a religious institution. The All Dulles Area Muslim Society confirmed in a news release that the teens were affiliated with the mosque.
Police reiterated Monday the slaying is not being investigated as a hate crime.