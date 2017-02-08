PISGAH, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama teenager killed by a sheriff’s deputy was approaching the officer with a board at the time of the shooting.
Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says 18-year-old Alex Christopher Davis was fatally wounded Tuesday outside a rural home in Pisgah.
Harnen says a deputy answering a call about a fight found Davis atop a car beating the windows with a piece of lumber. He says the teen also had assaulted a person inside the house.
Harnen says the teen came toward the deputy, who fired a Taser. Harnen says the youth kept approaching with the board and the officer fired.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
The chief deputy says the officer is now on administrative leave during an investigation. Officials haven’t released his name.
Davis was a high school senior.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.