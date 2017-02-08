Share story

PISGAH, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama teenager killed by a sheriff’s deputy was approaching the officer with a board at the time of the shooting.

Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says 18-year-old Alex Christopher Davis was fatally wounded Tuesday outside a rural home in Pisgah.

Harnen says a deputy answering a call about a fight found Davis atop a car beating the windows with a piece of lumber. He says the teen also had assaulted a person inside the house.

Harnen says the teen came toward the deputy, who fired a Taser. Harnen says the youth kept approaching with the board and the officer fired.

The chief deputy says the officer is now on administrative leave during an investigation. Officials haven’t released his name.

Davis was a high school senior.

