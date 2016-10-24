WEDRON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a person has died while skydiving in Illinois.

The LaSalle County sheriff’s department says in statement that the male skydiver drifted off course on Sunday and struck a large sign in the Wedron area, where his parachute became entangled. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The skydiver’s name wasn’t immediately released. The (LaSalle) News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2endepm ) the sheriff’s office is investigating.

___

Information from: News-Tribune, http://www.newstrib.com