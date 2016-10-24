WEDRON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a person has died while skydiving in Illinois.
The LaSalle County sheriff’s department says in statement that the male skydiver drifted off course on Sunday and struck a large sign in the Wedron area, where his parachute became entangled. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The skydiver’s name wasn’t immediately released. The (LaSalle) News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2endepm ) the sheriff’s office is investigating.
___
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Complete coverage: Seahawks, Cardinals battle to 6-6 tie in NFC West showdown
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Huskies rise to No. 4 in AP poll, open as an 11-point favorite vs. No. 17 Utah
- Washington state’s plan for megaquake ‘grossly inadequate,’ review finds
Information from: News-Tribune, http://www.newstrib.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.