VAL VERDE, Calif. — Authorities in Los Angeles County say they have seized 7,000 birds in one of the largest busts of illegal cockfighting in U.S. history.

The Sheriff’s Department says the birds were seized Monday in a remote area of Val Verde, about 25 miles north of Los Angeles.

Several dead roosters also were found, along with equipment such as the blades used during cockfights.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Bob Boese tells the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that about 10 were detained, including the property owners and people working on the property.

Authorities say 2,700 birds were seized during a raid on the same property in 2007.