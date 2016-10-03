SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man they say shot a K-9 that chased after him in Virginia.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 34-year-old Joseph Conway shot the dog Sunday night while attempting to flee from deputies.
The incident began Sunday evening after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver was taken into custody without incident, but the passenger, later identified as Conway, exited the car, got into a fight with a deputy and fled the scene.
Afterward, the K-9 was sent to chase the suspect. Conway then pulled out a gun and shot the dog. The K-9 was taken to a veterinary hospital where it was listed in serious condition.
Officials established a perimeter around the area and were looking for the suspect Monday morning.
