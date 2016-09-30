Share story

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect was shot and killed by a South Carolina sheriff’s deputy as another deputy and a police dog fought with the armed man.

Greenville County Master Deputy Drew Pinciaro tells local news outlets that officers were searching for a man who held up a store in a rural community about 10 a.m. Friday.

Three hours later, a man fitting the bandit’s description was spotted in woods near a golf course and a deputy and his dog caught the suspect.

Pinciaro says that during the fight, the deputy yelled that the man had a gun and the second deputy shot. The names of the men and their races were not immediately released.

Pinciaro and the State Law Enforcement Division, which is now investigating, did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

