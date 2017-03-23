ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say an undercover police officer shot and injured a man in Atlanta after a collision.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an off-duty Fulton County police officer responded to a report of a theft at a T-Mobile store Wednesday in Morrow, just south of Atlanta.
The agency says the officer, driving his personal vehicle, followed as a man drove away from the store. The officer called 911 while continuing to follow as the man crossed into Atlanta.
The agency says the officer’s vehicle and the man’s vehicle were involved in a collision, and the officer fired his service weapon and hit the man. The man continued driving until Atlanta police pulled him over nearby.
The man was taken to a hospital. The off-duty officer suffered minor injuries.
