NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — A central Ohio county is selling off an assortment of collectible sneakers seized from a convicted drug dealer.
The Columbus Dispatch reports there are 67 boxes of confiscated footwear up for sale by Licking County officials. Bids will be accepted through Sept. 15 on the website GovDeals.com. Proceeds will be used to fund drug investigations by the Licking County law enforcement task force that found the sneakers.
The name-brand shoes range in size from 10 to 12.
The 48-year-old Newark man who owned the sneakers received 11 years in prison last month after being convicted of possessing more than a half-pound of cocaine and 100 pills containing the deadly opioid fentanyl.
Most Read Stories
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks roster cutdown day live thread: Trevone Boykin, Kasen Williams miss final 53-man roster
- ‘You need to leave’: This is not my Central District | My Take
He’s currently held at a prison in Orient while officials determine where he’ll ultimately serve his sentence.