JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities are investigating a video that appears to show Jersey City police kicking and dragging a bystander after an automobile chase that ended in a fiery crash.

A police spokesman said investigators have determined the person in the video, who also suffered burns, is not the person who was being pursued by police Sunday night.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop called the behavior “unacceptable” and said he would pursue termination or “criminal charges as appropriate.”

A video obtained by Univision shows police kicking at a man and dragging him into the roadway in the moments after the crash. A police union official said the video “clearly shows” the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames and pull the man to safety.

City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said Wednesday officials have “serious concerns” about how police handled the pursuit, which began around 11 p.m. Sunday. Police fired multiple shots during the chase, but no one was hit.

Morrill said officials are “reserving judgment” until the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office concludes its investigation.

The union representing police officers, the Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association, said the officers were trying to put out the flames and get the man to safety.

“Taking swift action isn’t always elegant, but this video clearly shows that the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames, and pull this man out of harm’s way,” union president Carmine Disbrow said in a statement.

County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced late Wednesday afternoon that investigators from her office have reviewed the video and “believe with certainty” that the man seen in it is the motorist who wasn’t involved in the chase. That man, whose name has not been released, suffered severe burns and was hospitalized.

The driver who authorities say was being pursued, a 48-year-old Jersey City man, has been charged with eluding and aggravated assault.