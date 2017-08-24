JELLICO, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say two officers shot and wounded a suspect who confronted them with a gun.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that 38-year-old Derron Ausmus went to the Jellico Police Department Thursday morning and pointed a gun at a dispatcher before fleeing into a nearby neighborhood. The statement says police found him at a home, but he refused to leave and officers deployed tear gas. Shortly after, authorities say Ausmus ran outside and confronted officers with a gun. Two officers fired, striking him.

The bureau says Ausmus was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. His condition wasn’t released.

The statement did not name the officers involved and did not include Ausmus’ race.