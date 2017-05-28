BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a police cruiser hit and killed a pedestrian overnight on Cape Cod.
Barnstable police Sgt. Jason Laber says the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on state Route 28.
State police say a preliminary reconstruction of the crash indicates the man had been walking in the center of the road when he was hit. They say the Barnstable officer was responding to a call with the cruiser’s lights and siren activated when it hit the victim.
Troopers say the officer was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
Authorities have not released the pedestrian’s name.
