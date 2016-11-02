PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say more than 180 animals were removed from a Pittsburgh home when sheriff’s deputies showed up to serve an eviction notice.

The Animal Rescue League says it received the animals, including about 150 birds, on Tuesday. Other animals include ferrets, cats, dogs and a bearded dragon, as well as geckos and a turtle.

Police say the animals were neglected. They say the house was cluttered and contained dangerous levels of ammonia.

Police say Barbara Yogmas faces charges of animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of a child.

Yogmas tells KDKA-TV she and her mother helped nurse many of the animals back to health, but acknowledged the situation had gotten out of hand.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Yogmas.