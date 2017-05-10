TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say a suspect in a stabbing at an Ohio home fired at responding officers with a high-powered rifle before being fatally shot.
A sheriff’s deputy was injured in the gunfire on Tuesday in Tiffin, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Toledo. The Advertiser-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2q2jyII ) reports the deputy was hit in the shoulder and hospitalized in stable condition.
Tiffin’s police chief says the deputy’s car was “riddled with bullets.”
Authorities arrived after a woman reported that a man threatened to shoot her son and then stabbed him. The 25-year-old stabbing victim was recovering at a Toledo hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Thousands of Hanford workers take cover after cave-in of tunnel with radioactive waste
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- 1 dead after car crashes into home in North Seattle WATCH
Investigators identified the dead shooter only as 34-year-old Scott Bloomfield.
Two Tiffin officers who fired at him are on administrative leave while the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation reviews the shooting.
___
Information from: The Advertiser-Tribune, http://www.advertiser-tribune.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.