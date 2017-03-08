JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi police officer shot a man during a fight that broke out after the officer discovered him apparently drunk behind the wheel.
Jackson Police spokeswoman Officer Chelsea Gross says the shooting happened Tuesday evening.
Gross says the officer was responding to a report of a one-vehicle crash when he discovered the man. She says the two began to fight and the officer shot the driver twice in the side. A knife was found in the truck, but Gross says she doesn’t know if the driver tried to use it.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle evicts residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- Day Without a Woman protest sparks debate on white privilege
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
Gross did not release the names of either the man or the officer. She says the man was black, but did not release the officer’s race.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.