DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say an officer fatally shot a driver who fled in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said in an email that it happened Sunday afternoon in Hickman County, about 40 miles west of Nashville.
She said it began when a police officer in Dickson began chasing a stolen vehicle and another officer joined the pursuit. The chase ended outside the city limits.
Niland said the driver was chased on foot by an officer while one passenger remained with the vehicle and another fled.
Most Read Stories
- Aggressive mountain goats in Olympic National Park: how to help decide their fate
- Ex-UW rowers charged with filming, sharing video of sex with women
- U.S. Attorney General Sessions criticizes Washington state’s legal marijuana system
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Is the air as unhealthy as it looks?
She said the driver was shot after an altercation with the officer. She said initial reports indicate the suspect pulled a knife.
The TBI is investigating at the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper.