BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy on Interstate 10 in south Alabama.
Authorities say 35-year-old Jonathan Victor, of Metairie, Louisiana, died at a medical center early Saturday, hours after Friday’s shooting about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Florida line.
Joseph Dejoie, of Pensacola, Florida, tells the local news outlet Al.com (http://bit.ly/2qDSP6o) that he saw a car in a ditch Friday afternoon near a fire truck, an ambulance and several sheriff’s units. He told AL.com he then saw a man get out of the car with something in his hand. He then reported he heard four or five gunshots.
The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any details of the shooting or the races of those involved.
