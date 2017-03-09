HOUSTON (AP) — Federal authorities say a 25-year-old man arrested for possessing a destructive device is responsible for a January fire that destroyed a South Texas mosque, but he hasn’t been charged in the blaze.

Justice Department spokeswoman Angela Dodge in Houston says Marq Vincent Perez, of Victoria, appeared before a federal judge Thursday in Corpus Christi. Prosecutors presented evidence tying him to the Jan. 28 blaze at the Victoria Islamic Center, about 125 miles southwest of Houston.

Prosecutors say evidence shows he burglarized it Jan. 22, then broke in again six days later and set it on fire.

The judge denied bond on his current charge related to possessing what Dodge called “pyrotechnic devices that were taped together” and used Jan. 15 to try to set a car on fire.