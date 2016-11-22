MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — Fire officials say a man has been hospitalized after he was electrocuted while hanging holiday lights on a tree in New Hampshire.

Firefighters responded to the Merrimack home on Tuesday afternoon for a report of an explosion in the area. They found the man suffering from burns as a result of an electric shock.

Authorities say he had been using a metal pole to put up decorations when it struck the primary power line, which carries about 20,000 volts of electricity. The man was thrown to the ground.

He was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Boston hospital for further treatment.