Nation & World Authorities: Man charged in Illinois with kidnapping Chinese scholar who disappeared 3 weeks ago Originally published June 30, 2017 at 7:05 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities: Man charged in Illinois with kidnapping Chinese scholar who disappeared 3 weeks ago. The Associated Press Next StoryPromoter in failed Bahamas music festival arrested in NYC Previous StoryCarrie Lam sworn in as Hong Kong’s new leader on the city’s 20th anniversary of handover from Britain