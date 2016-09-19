LOYSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a double tractor-trailer crash in Pennsylvania killed a Maryland man and about 100 pigs.

State police say the two tractor-trailers collided on state Route 850 Friday afternoon in Northeast Madison Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Harrisburg.

The coroner’s office has identified the man who died as 67-year-old George Elser, of Hancock, Maryland.

PennLive.com reports that Perry County Coroner Michael Shalonis says the other tractor-trailer had been carrying 250 to 400 pigs, each weighing about 35 pounds. The driver of that vehicle suffered no apparent injuries.

Police are investigating.