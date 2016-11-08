OLD TOWN, Maine (AP) — The Maine fire marshal’s office says no working smoke detectors were found in a home where a woman and two children died in a fire.

Firefighters were called to the home in Old Town around 10:15 p.m. Monday. Crews arrived and learned that people were trapped inside the home.

Firefighters removed a boy and girl from an upstairs bedroom, but the children could not be resuscitated. A woman’s body was found in a first-floor bedroom.

The names of the victims have not been released. Autopsies are planned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.