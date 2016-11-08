OLD TOWN, Maine (AP) — The Maine fire marshal’s office says no working smoke detectors were found in a home where a woman and two children died in a fire.
Firefighters were called to the home in Old Town around 10:15 p.m. Monday. Crews arrived and learned that people were trapped inside the home.
Firefighters removed a boy and girl from an upstairs bedroom, but the children could not be resuscitated. A woman’s body was found in a first-floor bedroom.
The names of the victims have not been released. Autopsies are planned.
Most Read Stories
- Live postgame updates: Seahawks 31, Bills 25 | Seattle beats Buffalo on 'Monday Night Football'
- Seahawks have a good Sunday without playing
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Amazon looks to clean house — literally
- Slow down! Seattle cuts speed limits by 5 mph, but drivers will have grace period
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.