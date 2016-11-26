HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi are investigating a shooting death by an unidentified Hattiesburg police officer.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict says the body of 23-year-old Jerome Chris Harmon was being sent to Jackson for an autopsy. The Hattiesburg American reports (http://hatne.ws/2gsQuSC ) Harmon died Friday at Forrest General Hospital, hours after being shot.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain says the officer was not injured. The officer’s name was not immediately released.
MBI and the district attorney’s office are investigating, which is routine after an officer-involved shooting.
Hattiesburg police spokesman Lt. Jon Traxler says an officer tried to stop a driver who appeared to be a suspect in burglary and credit card fraud. Traxler says the driver fled on foot and exchanged gunfire with an officer.
Hattiesburg is about 90 miles southeast of Jackson.
