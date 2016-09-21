VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating reports of an oil sheen on waters near a northern California community where local authorities are trying to determine the source of a strong odor.
The Coast Guard didn’t spot a sheen around Vallejo from the air on Tuesday but said crews will look again Wednesday morning.
Fire officials, meanwhile, are telling people in the city to shelter in place.
The Fire Department says gas monitors are registering safe levels, but it has asked residents to close windows and turn off air conditioning units. Fire officials say the odor is not linked to any natural gas or refinery burn off from nearby facilities.
Most Read Stories
- City files lawsuits, seeks $1.6M over cutting of 150 trees in West Seattle greenbelt
- Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt 'for health of the family' VIEW
- Seattle City Council approves worker-scheduling law VIEW
- Greenwood blast caused by PSE’s abandoned, unsealed pipeline, regulators say VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
Vallejo is on the San Pablo Bay, north of San Francisco.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.