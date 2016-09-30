PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating the death of a black man in Pasadena, and a witness says it occurred after a struggle with police.
A sheriff’s statement says the death of the unidentified man occurred about 2 a.m. Friday but gives no details.
Shainie Lindsay tells KTLA-TV the man was the father of her children, bi-polar and had called police for help.
She says he had a knife and fire extinguisher, and did not respond to officers’ orders to put them down because “he was out of it.”
She says police used a stun gun on him twice. He dropped the extinguisher but a struggle followed with officers using batons and kicks to subdue him.
Officers tried to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
