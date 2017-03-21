OCEAN VIEW, Del. (AP) — Authorities are identifying a Delaware police officer and Maryland sheriff’s deputy after a pursuit through the two states ended in gunfire.

News outlets report that the pursuit began Saturday night in Ocean City, Maryland, where officials say Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Rhode tried to stop a vehicle being driven erratically. The driver fled and crossed into Delaware.

Authorities said Monday that officers caught up with the driver in Ocean View, where the SUV rammed Ocean View Officer First Class Nicholas Harrington’s cruiser. The SUV then accelerated toward Rhode and Harrington, who ordered the driver to stop before they fired.

Delaware State Police said Monday that the driver, a 31-year-old Hurlock, Maryland, man was in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say the deputy, officer and wounded man are white.