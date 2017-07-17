CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man suspected of shooting and injuring a Georgia sheriff’s deputy and then killing himself during an armed standoff with officers.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy Doug Rainwater said in an email Monday that 35-year-old Elias Alexander Quintero died Sunday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Cumming, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

Deputy 1st Class Jon Beival was treated at a hospital for two gunshot wounds in his leg and was released Sunday evening.

Deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call came under heavy gunfire when they tried to contact Quintero.

After an hourslong standoff, a SWAT team robot sent into the home about 7:40 p.m. showed Quintero lying on a couch. SWAT team members entered the home and found Quintero dead.