PEMBROKE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a businessman and his wife were among three people killed when a single-engine airplane crashed in dense woods in Georgia.
Bryan County Emergency Services director Freddy Howell identified the couple as 42-year-old William Byron Cocke and 39-year-old Catherine Cocke of Savannah. News outlets report the couple died Monday when a plane they had chartered for a flight to the Atlanta area crashed about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Savannah.
The name of the pilot, who also was killed, has not been released.
WTOC-TV reports Byron Cocke worked as a co-chief executive of CF Real Estate Services and Catherine Cocke ran an interior design business.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Howell said he was unaware of any distress call from the pilot.