MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities have identified the man who was shot by a tribal police officer and fell from the fourth floor of a parking garage at the Foxwoods Resort Casino.

State police identified the man Wednesday as 23-year-old Michael Goodale, of Groton.

The shooting happened at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Fox Tower parking garage at the Mashantucket (mash-ehn-TUHK’-eht) resort.

State police say Goodale was wanted by police for violating his probation. The Mashantucket Pequot (PEE’-kwaht) Tribal police attempted to arrest Goodale in the parking garage, where police say Goodale pointed a firearm at officers.

State police say at least one officer discharged at least one round. Goodale then fell to the pavement below. It wasn’t clear whether he died from the shooting or the fall. No other injuries were reported.

The officers haven’t been identified.