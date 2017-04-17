AUBURN, Ga. (AP) — Police in northern Georgia say an officer shot and wounded a suspect who opened fire on him.
News outlets report the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting between Sgt. Jeff Scott and 46-year-old Stephen Frank Nichols on Sunday in Auburn. The shooting left Nichols in serious condition.
Authorities say a woman told Officer Billy Willis that Nichols has run into a wooded area behind her home. Scott searched the area and found Nichols. Police say Nichols provided false identifying information.
GBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Ayers says Nichols drew a gun and fired at the officer. Scott was unharmed and returned fire, striking Nichols multiple times.
Most Read Stories
- Sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas is killed in I-5 crash
- Ichiro, returning to Safeco Field to play against the Mariners, still doing his thing
- If former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch comes back to NFL, don’t expect happy return
- Inside the Highway 99 tunnel: Bertha’s done digging, but the roadway work rolls on
- IDs released of men killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way and Renton this week
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.