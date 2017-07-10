MACON, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man died after a sheriff’s deputy used a stun gun on him, and a bystander’s video is being reviewed.
GBI Agent Scott Whitley tells WMAZ-TV an autopsy was conducted Monday on the body of 58-year-old Eurie Martin, and the cause of death is still being investigated.
Whitley says deputies and Martin fought before the stun gun was used. WMAZ posted part of the fuzzy video, but reports it doesn’t show such a fight.
It shows an officer moving his forearm toward a man, then apparently holstering something while the man jerks on the ground. The man gets up and walks. A second squad car arrives and an officer gets out. A bit later, the man is running awkwardly.
WMAZ says it isn’t showing what was described as the death.