LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say two Georgia sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a woman who was armed and threatening both her adult son and her mother, who is in her 80s.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles tells news outlets that two Walton County sheriff’s deputies arrived at a Loganville-area home Thursday morning to a report of a domestic dispute.

The deputies ordered the woman to drop her two guns, but she refused. Miles says the woman then pointed one of the guns at the deputies, prompting authorities to shoot her multiple times. She died from her injuries.

Investigators have not released the names or races of anyone involved in the shooting.