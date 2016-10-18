WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy who was attacked and beaten in an upscale suburb near Orlando, Florida, has died in a hospital.
Winter Park Police Lt. Pam Marcum said the unnamed victim was taken off life support Monday following the weekend attack, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting (https://goo.gl/ik5nKK ).
Police have said the teen got into a confrontation with a group of juvenile males Saturday night and was brain dead by the time he arrived at a hospital. No arrests have been made.
Police say the attackers could be students at a high school in the area. Police have said the victim is from Brazil but declined to identify him by name.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
A task force of detectives from agencies across central Florida is investigating the attack.
___
Information from: Orlando (Fla.) Golfweek, http://www.golfweek.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.