WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy who was attacked and beaten in an upscale suburb near Orlando, Florida, has died in a hospital.

Winter Park Police Lt. Pam Marcum said the unnamed victim was taken off life support Monday following the weekend attack, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting (https://goo.gl/ik5nKK ).

Police have said the teen got into a confrontation with a group of juvenile males Saturday night and was brain dead by the time he arrived at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

Police say the attackers could be students at a high school in the area. Police have said the victim is from Brazil but declined to identify him by name.

A task force of detectives from agencies across central Florida is investigating the attack.

