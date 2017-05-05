HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say he lured a neighbor’s cat into his home, mutilated it and then hung it over an adjoining fence.
The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2qy7xvf) 20-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez-Montegudo of Hialeah was arrested Thursday.
The arrest report says Rodriguez-Montegudo told police he lured the cat into his bedroom and was playing with it until it annoyed him. Police say he then strangled the black cat with a graduation tassel and then mutilated it.
Authorities say the cat’s owner contacted police after finding the pet.
It’s unclear if Rodriguez-Montegudo has an attorney.
