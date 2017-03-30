CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot by police after officials say he became agitated and refused commands to drop his gun had been arrested and suspended in the past, but the charge was dropped and he was reinstated.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2nE26J1) reports Daniel Hendrix was arrested in 2015 and suspended by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office after striking a female inmate he was processing.
Hendrix said in his report that he hit the inmate and used pepper spray on her because she kicked and spit on him.
A sheriff’s spokesman said the criminal charge was dropped after the inmate didn’t appear in court, but a lawsuit is pending.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
Sheriff Jim Hammond said there’s no reason to think the incident had any bearing on Wednesday’s shooting.
___
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.