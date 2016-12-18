ARLINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff’s deputies in Tennessee have fatally shot a man after he threatened them with a knife.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tells media outlets that Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic call at a home in Arlington on Saturday night. The bureau says 48-year-old Jimmy Lee Lawson confronted two deputies with a knife in his driveway. The deputies then shot him.
Bureau spokeswoman Susan Niland says a woman and two other people were inside the home at the time.
Sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrell says both deputies were placed on administrative leave pending the results of the bureau’s investigation.
The deputies’ names and races weren’t immediately released. Lawson was white.
