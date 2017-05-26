NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in New York say a drug trafficker plotted to move U.S.-bound cocaine between South and Central America with submarines and planes.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn said Friday that Gustavo Bermudez-Vanegas was awaiting arraignment on a cocaine-distribution conspiracy charge.
He was arrested in Colombia and extradited to the United States on Thursday. His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Court documents say the 2016 plot centered on moving cocaine through Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela on its way to Mexico and the United States.
The defendant could face at least 10 years in prison if convicted.