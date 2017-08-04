PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are accusing an Oregon man of killing another man and then burning his body to hide the evidence.

The Tri-City Herald reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2ws8y7x ) that Umatilla County authorities charged 24-year-old Conor M. Dayton with murdering 29-year-old Marcos J. Gutierrez-Rodriguez.

Gutierrez-Rodriguez’s badly burned body was found in late May under the Eastside Road Bridge near Milton-Freewater.

The case will be presented to a grand jury in the near future.