Nation & World Authorities: Captured polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs appears to have been living in his car Originally published June 15, 2017 at 10:23 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities: Captured polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs appears to have been living in his car. The Associated Press Next StoryAfghan official: Suicide bomber strikes outside Shiite mosque in capital, casualties expected Previous StoryCongressman: Ex-aide shows ‘feistiness’ after shooting